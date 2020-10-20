Letter: Leftists teaching propaganda to our youth

Bravo Curt Lilly!

Seldom have I read such an articulate and insightful summary of our failings as a nation because he lays the blame at the right feet — professors, and today even lower grade teachers. They do some low-grade teaching that's for sure. I mourn having to disparage our public educational professionals en mass but they deserve all the vitriol coming their way for pushing the old soviet propaganda we were warned about back in the sixties when I was a student. I could wear this topic out, but suffice to say, they are the main culprits right along with the press for dripping their poison into any ears that will hold still for it.

Week after week there are some terribly dishonest things printed on these pages under the protection of our First Amendment. Ironically they plan to keep using it to eliminate the very thing it guarantees: free speech. They have twisted the old language from the 18th century to disparage the truth of its meaning which is a warning of this very thing happening. Once they infiltrated the lower grades and compromised them they had blank slates to write on turning today's youngsters into frightened, confused and angry children lacking context or wisdom. The riots in Democrat cities this past summer were them showcasing what we will become if this election does not go the "right" way. Leftists are not going to quit short of being physically stopped.