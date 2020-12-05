Letter: Legalizing marijuana not a smart choice

I see Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is up to his bullcrap again, pushing marijuana legalization.

I will say it again. This garbage is a gateway narcotic which is addictive and opens the door for much more dangerous and deadlier drug use. This is a proven fact.

An argument regarding this stuff is that it has some medical value. Well, so does morphine, but you must have a prescription from a licensed medical professional to obtain it.

The same should be required for any dangerously addictive substance, including marijuana. What's next? Legalizing heroin or other so called “social drugs." It seems that is happening in Oregon.

What a way to destroy peoples lives and families, let alone allowing convicted felons back on the streets.

As Virginians and Americans we must fight this proposal from a governor that is in the final stages of his term. In my opinion, he has some underlying monetary agenda for this proposal that involves lining his pockets with money. Northam should not be trusted.

God bless America and President Donald Trump.

Tom McDonald

Waynesboro

