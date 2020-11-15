Letter: More schools need in-person learning

I am writing in response to the article titled, “Waynesboro plans for return of middle, high school students” published in The News Virginian on Nov. 11.

I’m a local member of Waynesboro city. When I heard back in August that Waynesboro Public Schools would only be participating in learning online, I was very disappointed. I’m a nanny of two, and I have seen how COVID-19 has affected their learning abilities within just a few months. Education serves many purposes for child development. These can include socialization, social integration and social groups.

These functions help establish relationships between one another. Personally, the most important function of education is socialization. In-person schooling allows students to develop their own values and skills. Our values reflect what is important to us in life. They are our life goals.