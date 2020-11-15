Letter: More schools need in-person learning

I am writing in response to the article titled, “Waynesboro plans for return of middle, high school students” published in The News Virginian on Nov. 11.
I’m a local member of Waynesboro city. When I heard back in August that Waynesboro Public Schools would only be participating in learning online, I was very disappointed. I’m a nanny of two, and I have seen how COVID-19 has affected their learning abilities within just a few months. Education serves many purposes for child development. These can include socialization, social integration and social groups.
These functions help establish relationships between one another. Personally, the most important function of education is socialization. In-person schooling allows students to develop their own values and skills. Our values reflect what is important to us in life. They are our life goals.
Next, I would like to mention how education impacts social integration. To be defined, social integration refers to, “a situation where minority groups come together or are incorporated into mainstream society.” With in-school education, students come into contact with other students from different backgrounds and/or cultures, and this is when their personality and feelings begin to develop about people and the world surrounding them.
Lastly, social interaction (or forming of social groups) in classrooms, playgrounds and even at lunch, can increase students’ performance in school. Because of this, children are more likely to remain focused throughout the day.
I want to conclude this letter by saying education does help socialize young children, while also preparing them to succeed in a larger society as an adult. More schools need to allow in-person schooling before children’s learning and development are impacted significantly. As a local member of the community, I am very glad to see our students back in the classroom and ready to learn.
Sara Catterton
Staunton
