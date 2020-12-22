Letter: MRRJ protestors have no proof of wrongdoing

Regarding the jail protest on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, I am sure any animals being treated better than inmates have not committed a crime.

Kristina Harris' story along with Tracy Stover's allegations about the personnel of Middle River Regional Jail not complying is based on hearsay from her son and Ms. Harris' boyfriend and her brother who have been inmates in the establishment. What documentation do they claim to have except the word of convicted criminals?

I would bet to say that about all prisoners in penal institutions complain about living conditions at every chance they get. I doubt it very much you will find any inmates stating they really like living in jail and the accommodations are wonderful. Prisons are not meant to be country clubs.

Safety measures have been suggested to curtail this disease as much as possible and I find it very hard to believe Sheriff Donald Smith, the correctional officers and other prison workers will purposely not follow said suggestions and put themselves or inmates at risk to get infected by this silent enemy.