Letter: Radical left is wreaking havoc

Left-wing politicians and media now talk approvingly of the destructive anarchy of mob rule, destroying the economy with outlandish "green new deal" energy schemes, throwing out the Constitution and converting the U.S. to socialism or communism, getting rid of the police, erasing U.S. history, replacing traditional religions (except Islam) with the fanatic, intolerant religion of climate change, cancelling anyone who disagrees with this far left agenda and hoping that President Donald Trump dies from the coronavirus, saving them the trouble of winning an election.

If the left-wing minion Joe Biden and his supporters win all branches in the upcoming election, they will shortly begin persecution of dissenters, in the end leading to the disenfranchisement, cancellation, and yes, the eventual killing of many American citizens — those of us who still believe in the original promise of the United States. The disastrous French Revolution began in the same way, with destruction of the norms, customs and etiquette that hold a society together, and ending with thousands unjustly facing the guillotine after the Jacobins and their archfiend Robespierre gained power. We are watching this same process play out in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Kenosha and elsewhere, with uncontrolled Antifa and Black Lives Matter mobs invading residential neighborhoods and terrorizing inhabitants, especially targeting houses displaying an American flag, and with left-wing politicians approving.