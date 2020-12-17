 Skip to main content
Letter: Rep. Cline needs to be held accountable
Letter: Rep. Cline needs to be held accountable

As my representative in the U.S. Congress, I would like for Ben Cline to be held accountable for his actions along with the other 125 other representatives in signing the Texas lawsuit that went before the Supreme Court so as to overthrow the results of a completely fair election on Nov. 3.

The facts are that President-elect Joe Biden won the popular vote by 7 million and therefore won the votes needed for the electoral college.

Rep. Cline needs to justify his behavior by writing a letter to the editor to The News Virginian and to all the other local newspapers in the 6th district.

I look forward to hearing from him.

Abbie Edwards

Waynesboro

