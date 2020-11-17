Letter: Republicans need to get ready for 2024

It certainly is much more than just a slight oversight in the found “magical” thumb drives not only in Virginia, but throughout the whole country.

This election is the worst case of fraud ever pulled on our country, bar none. President Donald Trump is going to fight this bias, left wing, democratic pile of lies and voter fixing tooth and nail. However, though I hope and pray I am wrong, I am afraid that the criminal overtaking of this election is so far deep rooted by the crooked left that it won’t be overturned.

No matter what the final outcome is, I truly believe that at the first of 2021 we must start an earnest campaign and continue it on to make positively certain that the Republican Party will have a landslide win in all sections of government in 2024.

I think Vice President Mike Pence is a very viable candidate for president. Along with that, we must gain and or keep complete control of the House, Senate, Supreme Court and state governorship.