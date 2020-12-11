Letter: Residents should attend city council meetings

I know that the Waynesboro City Council has been trying, with limited resources, to ensure a favorable climate in the city for employment opportunities. However, Waynesboro has an “official” unemployment rate of 5.8% (not counting those who can work but have stopped looking).

People who are unemployed or underemployed know best what kind of assistance they need. The city council should hold a special fact gathering session by inviting residents to share their ideas for solutions about the lack of good employment opportunities.

Also, the U.S. census states that over 2,000 of the 9,000 workers in Waynesboro commute to work in Augusta County. A possible innovative idea is for Waynesboro to subsidize transportation to the large employers in Augusta. This effort would be in coordination with the HR offices of the larger county employers.

I also recommend that city residents attend city council meetings in person or on YouTube (either live streamed or available to view at their convenience) to find out what the council is doing with your tax funds with respect to employment opportunities. Check the City of Waynesboro website for meeting dates, times and location — also broadcast live on YouTube.

Vic Monti

Waynesboro

