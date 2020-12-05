Letter: Time is coming when we will miss Trump

The presidential election is creeping toward a Biden-Harris victory amid accusations that the Democrats have stolen the election.

From all over the country, but especially in swing states, reports are coming to light about trashed mail-in ballots (interestingly, when found, almost always marked for President Donald Trump), ballots marked and mailed to election officials by non-citizens and dead people, ballots miscounted to give Joe Biden the edge in many key voting districts, "glitches" in ballot counting software that switch Trump votes to Biden, ballot totals far exceeding voter registration totals, and the like.

These reports do not promote citizens’ confidence in our election system, and will further cause division and animosity between the left and right. We don’t know which of these reports is accurate, if any, but considering the viciousness of the constant daily unrelenting attacks over four years on a sitting President, including the impeachment based on a Democrat-fabricated, false "dossier," it is no wonder that we suspect these reports may well be true, as they would be right in character for the blue party.