Letter: Time is coming when we will miss Trump

The presidential election is creeping toward a Biden-Harris victory amid accusations that the Democrats have stolen the election.
From all over the country, but especially in swing states, reports are coming to light about trashed mail-in ballots (interestingly, when found, almost always marked for President Donald Trump), ballots marked and mailed to election officials by non-citizens and dead people, ballots miscounted to give Joe Biden the edge in many key voting districts, "glitches" in ballot counting software that switch Trump votes to Biden, ballot totals far exceeding voter registration totals, and the like.
These reports do not promote citizens’ confidence in our election system, and will further cause division and animosity between the left and right. We don’t know which of these reports is accurate, if any, but considering the viciousness of the constant daily unrelenting attacks over four years on a sitting President, including the impeachment based on a Democrat-fabricated, false "dossier," it is no wonder that we suspect these reports may well be true, as they would be right in character for the blue party.
Even worse, reports are coming from the Democrats themselves that they are making lists of Trump supporters, who will soon be singled out for punishment (predicted in my last letter to the editor). It is also hard to believe that Americans willingly voted themselves huge tax increases, a future of a suppressed low-employment economy absurdly based on green energy, continued Democrat-supported destruction of our cities by left wing thugs, a flood of immigrants over our soon-to-be nonexistent borders, capitulation to globalist agendas with likely reinstatement of the Paris Accord and the disastrous nuclear agreement with Iran; and finally, getting rid of our police.
Our allies are cheering a return to the failed Obama era, which Biden obviously represents. One can almost hear them screaming, instead of “MAGA,” “MAMA!!” (Make America Meek Again!!). What no foreign enemy has managed to do to the USA, we have done willingly to ourselves.
The time is coming when we will miss Trump — if not the man himself, then his unapologetic America first policies.
Donald Bretches
Waynesboro
