123122-way-opn-letter-waldrop_merged

Having found myself designated recently as perhaps the lone remaining liberal theologian in the Shenandoah Valley (Mark Wingfield, Letters, Oct. 22, 2022), I must make some observations before accepting that honorable distinction.

First, the early followers of Jesus accepted an intended insult as evidence of faithful discipleship; specifically, being called "Christians" (Acts 11:26).

Secondly, I have noted before that it is often liberals who seek to apply Jesus' teachings to society while conservatives downplay, ignore, or explain away what Jesus taught and died for in trying to implement them.

Thirdly, "liberal" does not go far enough in describing Jesus and his followers as they were "turning the world upside down" (Acts 17:6), and often were martyred for doing so. Nothing short of "revolutionary," as in H. S. Vigeveno's 1966 book, "Jesus, the Revolutionary," will do.

Examples, too many to mention here, include the Beatitudes and Sermon on the Mount (Matthew, chapters 5-7) and the Sermon on the Plain (Luke 6:12-20a ), where he re-interpreted, actually over-turned, significant sections of Biblical precedent, affirmed other parts, and inserted his own teachings.

Finally, with all of the excellent colleges, universities, libraries, and churches of numerous faiths, I doubt that I am the only liberal theologian in the Valley. So, I am not calling in the troops, as Mark has done.

Based on his letter, though, I can only conclude that I must be something of a threat. I am learning to learn to live with that.

