Downey: Blue Ridge Community College addressing workforce challenges

In my nearly four decades in community college education, I can’t recall a set of economic challenges confronting the development of a talented workforce like I see today.

Historically, workforce shortages have been limited to one or two sectors of the economy. Today however, we are facing unprecedented worker shortages in virtually every sector of the economy, from the hospitality and service industries, to manufacturing, healthcare, education and even the logistics and transportation industries. Meanwhile, community college enrollments have declined over the past decade, just when business and industry needs educated and trained workers the most. Therefore, it’s perhaps past time when we might benefit from an examination of the causes of the labor shortage today.

The unemployment rate, a measure of the percentage of people looking for work who can’t find it, has returned to historically low rates post-pandemic. Yet despite low unemployment, there are simply not enough skilled people to meet industry needs. In fact, there are not enough people at all. I recently came across a publication by EMSI called, “The Demographic Drought." That publication lists a few of the reasons why the workforce shortage exists and, along with a few others I have added, suggest many challenges lay ahead for companies looking for talent. What are some of those reasons?

The first has to do with the declining labor market participation rate. The LMPR is a rough measure of the number of people who are eligible to work in the United States who are actually working. That number is currently about 62%, compared with historically higher rates of about 67% in the mid 1990’s. Examining the factors contributing to that declining rate may help us address and reverse the decline in the coming decades.

One reason for the declining LMPR is baby boomers retiring in record numbers. That wasn’t unexpected, but the pandemic accelerated the great exit from the workforce and many of those baby boomers will not return to work. Of greater concern is the rise of opioid addiction and other substance abuse. Some studies estimate that close to 40% of the decline in the LMPR can be explained by people suffering with drug addiction. In comparison to the year 2000, 21- to 30-year-old males are currently working an average of 12% fewer hours. Some researchers suggest that the transfer of wealth from baby boomers to the next generation has resulted in fewer people feeling the need to work, and many in this age group have started non-profits or their own businesses, resulting in fewer workers. In addition, 2.4 million women left the workforce at the height of the pandemic, many of them in jobs that were hardest hit by closures, such as the hospitality, retail, and travel/tourism jobs. Many of those women didn’t come back as businesses reopened because they realized the lower-than-average pay and long hours were not helping them advance. More recently, the cost of childcare, and lack of childcare options, continues to disproportionally impact women seeking to return to work.

The future of the workforce will be a battle for talent, unless we are able to reverse some of the reasons for declining participation rates. At Blue Ridge Community College, we are developing programs that result in faster time to completion and increased pay. We are listening to employers who need specific skills that can only be taught in an environment like we provide. We continue to partner with other educational institutions like our local technical centers to avoid duplication of offerings and to maximize pathways for lifelong learning and training. We continue to offer innovative pathways through our programs to our local baccalaureate institutions: Eastern Mennonite University, Bridgewater College, Mary Baldwin University, and James Madison University. We are working with students to identify barriers to completion and success, and providing support services with community agencies like the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and other food pantries, housing agencies, and mental health providers. Our Career Coaches work in tandem with high school counselors to provide career exploration services to local youth, and dual enrollment courses allow young people to start college early, and begin to understand the expectations of employers.

BRCC is proud to be your community’s college, and together with our partners and with your help, we can ensure that there are plenty of talented individuals to make up the next generation of the Shenandoah Valley’s workforce!

Dr. John A. Downey is the president of Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave.