Letter: 2022 election cannot come too soon

Too many conservatives buy into the belief that citizens’ rights are "God-given."

But if God is all-knowing and all-powerful, rights "given" by him could never be taken away. However, our "rights" actually come from agreement with our fellow human beings. In our republic government legitimacy springs from the consent (and cooperation) of the citizens, who are too busy earning their livings and rearing their children to actively participate in the daily activities of government. Our Constitution is essentially a contract between government (of course composed of human beings) and the citizens. Citizens grant representative ruling power to some fraction of fellow citizens, with the hope that those given this power will always honor the terms of the contract.

The founders understood human nature perhaps better than we do today, so the main aims of the Constitution they wrote are to limit the power of those citizens conducting the business of government, and to keep power away from charismatic charlatans and sociopaths. As John Dahlberg-Acton said, "power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely."