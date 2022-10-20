Letter: 40 Days for Life is underway

Forty Days for Life is a prayer ministry. It happens two times a year in the spring during Lent and in the fall. The fall campaign began Sept. 28 and ends Sunday, Nov. 6.The ministry was founded in Texas and has spread worldwide. The purpose is to save the lives of unborn children and help their mothers with whatever they need. This includes medical care, adoption, and help with every day expenses, if the mom chooses to parent the child.

Unborn children are the forgotten, unseen people in the abortion debate. Thomas Jefferson declared in the Declaration of Independence the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Our founding fathers signed it.

An unborn child's heart beats at 20 days. Brain waves can be detected about the same time. Death is usually determined by the lack of these functions. Pain can be detected in the unborn between 12 and 15 weeks.

You can sign up to pray on the 40 Days for Life website. Prayer warriors are asked to give up and hour to pray each week. Fasting is encouraged during this time as well. All of us who pray, sign a pledge of peace.

Diane Butler

Waynesboro