Letter: A fetus should never be killed

This is in response to the article from the Associated Press regarding the poll about first trimester abortion.

Fact No. 1. An unborn child has detectable brain waves at three weeks gestation.

Fact No. 2. A heartbeat can be detected at the same time.

Fact No. 3. At 12 weeks a child is completed formed with fingers and toes that are very tiny.

Children can survive at 25 weeks outside the womb. I met and cared for such a young one for several months right here in Virginia this year. The Holy Spirit cooperates with man and woman to create life in the womb. It is not to be destroyed until natural death. For healing from abortion, contact Operation Rachel.

Diane Butler

Waynesboro

