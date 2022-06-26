Letter: Abortion is not a constitutional right

President Joe Biden's response to the overturning of Roe v Wade was that "the Supreme Court took away a constitutional right that is so fundamental to so many Americans.” Apparently he doesn't know abortion is nowhere mentioned in the U.S. Constitution. What the Constitution does address, however, is "the right to life, liberty, and property, without due process of law."

Why did Thomas Jefferson not address abortion? Perhaps it was because murdering an unborn baby was not popular then. Sadly, their wisdom has faded over the past 235 years.

May God have mercy on us.

Charles Hughes

Salisbury, N.C.

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.