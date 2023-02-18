First, I own multiple properties in Waynesboro, so I have a vested interest in this topic.
A logical solution to property tax assessments is that assessments are set when a property is purchased. Then, that figure would remain locked in and unable to be changed until the property changes hands again.
When I purchase a home, I look very closely at the monthly costs. I know that many others, renters and first-time buyers especially, look closely at and often delicately balance their budgets before deciding on housing. Suppose an assessment can increase such that a monthly budget is impacted by $50 to $150. In that case, that can create a real hardship, particularly for those considered most vulnerable, which governance purports to care so much about. But I'm not saying anything our city management doesn't already know.
I'm sure we'll soon hear more about the lack of affordable housing.
Eric Fletcher
Waynesboro
