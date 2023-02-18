A logical solution to property tax assessments is that assessments are set when a property is purchased. Then, that figure would remain locked in and unable to be changed until the property changes hands again.

When I purchase a home, I look very closely at the monthly costs. I know that many others, renters and first-time buyers especially, look closely at and often delicately balance their budgets before deciding on housing. Suppose an assessment can increase such that a monthly budget is impacted by $50 to $150. In that case, that can create a real hardship, particularly for those considered most vulnerable, which governance purports to care so much about. But I'm not saying anything our city management doesn't already know.