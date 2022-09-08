Letter: Allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices will save lives

The Inflation Reduction Act gives Medicare the right to negotiate prescription prices directly with pharmaceutical companies. Starting in 2026, Medicare will be able to negotiate the price on 10 major drugs. This number will increase in subsequent years.

This will be a major benefit to people who have not been able to afford certain prescribed medicines, even though they have Medicare coverage. A case in point is a friend of mine who has a severe peanut allergy. Fifteen years ago, before new owners took over the manufacturer, the cost for two Epipens was less than $100. Over a decade the cost increased by more than 500 percent.

Although my friend is now covered by Medicare, her out-of-pocket costs to buy two Epipens is about $275 per year. Many people cannot afford this and take the risk of being unable to get to an emergency room in time if they start experiencing anaphylactic shock.

Hopefully, Medicare will be able to negotiate a price reduction for this life-saving medicine as well as for many others.

Deborah Sullivan

Fishersville