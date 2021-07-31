Letter: Americans must stop acting childishly to end pandemic

With nearly a third of Americans refusing to get vaccinated is there anything we can do beyond admonishment, education, and financial incentives? Since the decision not to vaccinate is based primarily on selfish individualism, the answer is to do what many parents do when their child is disobedient — have consequences for bad behavior.
Over 60% of people work in settings that bring them into contact with other employees or customers. In those job environments, businesses should mandate that their employees get vaccinated. And if they don’t, they should be suspended without pay and eventually fired. People may oppose a government mandate, but there’s little they can do if their employer makes it a condition of employment.
In regard to schools, teachers, staff, and students 12 and older should be required to be vaccinated to attend school in person. We already do that with other diseases that are controlled through inoculation such as measles, mumps, rubella, and polio. The unvaccinated have other options including continuing online learning, home schooling, and attending a private school.
Many people believe American society is on the decline. The word society means a group of people who work together for a common purpose, a common good. But how can we be a healthy society when so many refuse to get vaccinated?
Many people believe religion and faith in America is on the decline, but how can we be a people of moral principle when we refuse to get vaccinated? Afterall, the Bible admonishes us to not be selfish: “. . . in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.” Philippians 2:4
There’s nothing wrong with individualism; my baby-boomer generation had a phrase “do your own thing.” But it was with the understanding that you can’t just do whatever you want to do without regard for others.
If a third of Americans want to continue to act selfishly and childishly, then the adults in the room need to be stern and make decisions that will help put an end to the pandemic.
David Colton
Waynesboro
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.