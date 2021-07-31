Letter: Americans must stop acting childishly to end pandemic

With nearly a third of Americans refusing to get vaccinated is there anything we can do beyond admonishment, education, and financial incentives? Since the decision not to vaccinate is based primarily on selfish individualism, the answer is to do what many parents do when their child is disobedient — have consequences for bad behavior.

Over 60% of people work in settings that bring them into contact with other employees or customers. In those job environments, businesses should mandate that their employees get vaccinated. And if they don’t, they should be suspended without pay and eventually fired. People may oppose a government mandate, but there’s little they can do if their employer makes it a condition of employment.

In regard to schools, teachers, staff, and students 12 and older should be required to be vaccinated to attend school in person. We already do that with other diseases that are controlled through inoculation such as measles, mumps, rubella, and polio. The unvaccinated have other options including continuing online learning, home schooling, and attending a private school.

Many people believe American society is on the decline. The word society means a group of people who work together for a common purpose, a common good. But how can we be a healthy society when so many refuse to get vaccinated?