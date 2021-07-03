Letter: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure

In recent years Middle River Regional Jail, meant to house 396 inmates, has fluctuated between 800 and 1000. The overcrowding has city officials across our area considering if expanding the footprint is the answer.
No. It is not.
If the incarcerations are expected to continually increase requiring roughly 2,5000 square feet, what is the DOC actually correcting? We are preparing for more failures to the rehabilitative process (and adherence to injunctive norms) than successes — and not even asking why.
The fault does not lie with officers or admin of MRRJ, who do the best they can with what they have. The issue is in failing to reevaluate a system perpetuated on the lunacy of doing the same thing in the same way year after year, inmate after inmate, but expecting a different result. Now an “un-expansion” is proposed at $14 million and supposedly does not include space for more inmates — as if it could not be converted at a later date. I cannot imagine any agency in any locality, telling its CFO that they need more money to not complete a mission, avoiding a floor to ceiling overhaul. Can you?
The truth is, we need jails and rehabilitative services. Human behavior sometimes lends itself to those who are unable to follow behavioral norms and must be set apart. Still, mental health/substance use issues and the school to prison pipeline can put citizens on a path to a penal system all too ready to lock them up. Let’s spend more money on prevention than the problem. Let’s study why we expect more inmates in the future. Let’s utilize programs providing mental health, substance use and other proven alternative modalities to incarceration that will reduce the forecast from the beginning.
We as a community do not have to fund an increase that does not have to be, throwing good money after bad, as if we don’t know any better. We do. Better is always available. We just have to commit to it.
Adrienne Young
Waynesboro
County officials should resign
Augusta County residents should be concerned over the reactions supervisors made at last Wednesday’s meeting (June 23), when they obviously thought the microphones were off.
Citizens from both sides spoke in reference to the need for body cams while the Board of Supervisors members sat like lumps of coal and did nothing. Speakers poured their hearts out to a group of people that gave them a zero response. That is, until former supervisor Tracy Pyles spoke. Their response, after Tracy Pyles had left and at the beginning of a recess, was “do you think we could dress Tracy up as a monkey and send him down the street” by Chairman Gerald Garber. Followed by Pam Carter’s response of “not my monkey, not my circus.”
Chuckles could be heard from several other board members before the mics were shut down. These members of the Board of Supervisors should resign immediately. Calling someone a monkey is an ethnic slur and regardless if the mic was on or off, the remarks were totally inappropriate and should not be what we, as taxpayers, expect to represent us.
Pam Carter is up for re-election and Tracy Pyles will be running against her. Tracy Pyles is a bulldog and his bulldog tactics are sorely missed and needed in the Pastures District. This current Board of Supervisors has proven they are incapable of representing us. Just imagine if the roles were reversed, and those words were uttered after Pam Carter had spoken. The public would have been in a total uproar. I’m sure they will offer a “public” apology, but this Board of Supervisors needs to be reminded they are “elected.”
I for one will be on the front lines supporting Tracy Pyles for Pastures supervisor.
Becci Harmon
Swoope
