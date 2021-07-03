Letter: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure

In recent years Middle River Regional Jail, meant to house 396 inmates, has fluctuated between 800 and 1000. The overcrowding has city officials across our area considering if expanding the footprint is the answer.

No. It is not.

If the incarcerations are expected to continually increase requiring roughly 2,5000 square feet, what is the DOC actually correcting? We are preparing for more failures to the rehabilitative process (and adherence to injunctive norms) than successes — and not even asking why.

The fault does not lie with officers or admin of MRRJ, who do the best they can with what they have. The issue is in failing to reevaluate a system perpetuated on the lunacy of doing the same thing in the same way year after year, inmate after inmate, but expecting a different result. Now an “un-expansion” is proposed at $14 million and supposedly does not include space for more inmates — as if it could not be converted at a later date. I cannot imagine any agency in any locality, telling its CFO that they need more money to not complete a mission, avoiding a floor to ceiling overhaul. Can you?