Letter: Ask City Council to vote 'no' on jail expansion

Expand Middle River Regional Jail? Not OK. Criminal justice reform is the way.
Community neighbors, please encourage your council member to vote “no” on the MRRJ expansion request. Let’s see our region fund programs that work, consider procedural changes for the incarcerated and fund transitional programming to reduce recidivism instead.
I’m a member of Virginia Organizing. We lobbied during the recent State General Assembly legislative session for criminal justice reform bills (such as SB 1339, HB 2113 and SB 1165) which will lead to fewer people being incarcerated in Virginia in the future.
Our city can make the same choice to invest in people’s well-being instead of punishment.
My hope is that MRRJ, which is now too full, someday won’t be full at all. What if we used what has been learned since the 1960s about criminal justice and the evolution of society and applied a sensible solution? What might that look like? Bigger jails do not lift up our communities. What improves our lives are investments like health care, education and good jobs.
I support meaningful, research-based, funded criminal justice reform. Too many families have felt the sting of an unjust system. One step toward doing things differently is figuring out what those individuals may need and have the resources — family counseling, mental health, social service workers, for example — able to intervene with the appropriate services and support at, or before, the moment of crisis. Otherwise, expansion or not, someday there will be another bunkmate in an overcrowded cell.
While blocking expansion of jails does not immediately change the current system, a vote of "no" is an indication that we are ready to approach the problem more effectively.
Tim Wion
Waynesboro
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please limit letters to 350 words. Letters must contain the author’s full name, address and daytime and evening phone numbers. All letters are subject to editing. The News Virginian prints a selection of letters received. Letters should be the original work of the signatory. Letter writers are asked to supply a list references/citations/documentation for quoted material or claims of fact at time of submission. For accessibility, documentation should come primarily from weblinks. For efficiency, weblinks should go directly to the relevant pages, and for accuracy they should come from reliable and neutral sources.