Letter: Ask City Council to vote 'no' on jail expansion

Expand Middle River Regional Jail? Not OK. Criminal justice reform is the way.

Community neighbors, please encourage your council member to vote “no” on the MRRJ expansion request. Let’s see our region fund programs that work, consider procedural changes for the incarcerated and fund transitional programming to reduce recidivism instead.

I’m a member of Virginia Organizing. We lobbied during the recent State General Assembly legislative session for criminal justice reform bills (such as SB 1339, HB 2113 and SB 1165) which will lead to fewer people being incarcerated in Virginia in the future.

Our city can make the same choice to invest in people’s well-being instead of punishment.

My hope is that MRRJ, which is now too full, someday won’t be full at all. What if we used what has been learned since the 1960s about criminal justice and the evolution of society and applied a sensible solution? What might that look like? Bigger jails do not lift up our communities. What improves our lives are investments like health care, education and good jobs.