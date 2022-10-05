 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Augusta County officials need fiscal constraint

I have seen other readers occasionally gripe about Mr. Tracy Piles' opinion columns in The News Virginian. However, I'd like to applaud his column, "Supervisors' carelessness will cost taxpayers."

An Augusta county middle school construction budget that more than doubles the cost a wealthy northern Virginia suburb was willing to absorb is very informative — and scary.

I pine for the days when elected officials as a group tended towards fiscal constraint. The absence of wise financial stewardship arises from a mentality I label "OPM." Who cares! We're just using other people's money.

Matt Olcott

Fort Defiance

