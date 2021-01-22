Letter: Augusta County should take more creative approach to solar energy

County should be more creative with solar energy

In reference to the Augusta County Planning Commissions vote against the Round Hill Solar Project. While I am very much in support of investment in renewable energy, I am glad that the commission has voted against the project.

Instead, I urge the county and residents to push for solar projects to be sited on existing structures such as factories and large shopping centers. In the case that a solar project must be sited on agricultural lands, I would like to see practices that incorporate livestock management within panel areas. This would both help retain the integrity of the soils while mitigating the need for herbicides and human inputs to maintain the ground cover.

I call on the Augusta County Planning Commission to be more creative and innovative in their activation of existing developed spaces in order to meet our renewable energy needs while preserving our agricultural integrity.

Jordan Fust

Virginia Organizing Member

Stuarts Draft

