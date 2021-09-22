Letter: Augusta County supervisors need to stop increasing taxes

How is it Augusta County, a true bastion of small government conservatism, has elected leaders who continually reject that “the government that governs least, governs best?"

Perhaps the best explanation is an old one, “Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is comprised of seven Republicans. And yet to the horror of the good people who elected them, they continue to choose careless spending over cautious money management.

Consider that this “RINO” Board, with its cigarette levy, has now imposed its fourth, yes fourth tax increase since March. First came a ten-cent increase of the car tax which was then parlayed with 50% increases in both meals and lodging levies.

These takings come on the heels of raising real property tax to an historic high of $.63 three years ago, just before property reassessments. On average the county’s charge for us to live in our own homes has risen 20% since January 2018.

Since I left the board, local taxes have gone up an average of $528 per household. An obscene 24% rise from $71.3 million to $88.7 million. But of all the increases none seem more callous than this cigarette tax.