Letter: Augusta County's backyard chicken ordinance is unfair

My family and I have enjoyed the peace and quiet of Augusta County living.

We’ve managed to build a garden that produces a significant amount of food to help feed us during these times of record high inflation, high gas prices and skyrocketing food prices.

Our chickens produce eggs every day, they are part of our family and we go through great lengths to take care of them like we would any other animal. Without our chickens we’d have to not only pay high prices at the store, but also consume eggs full of chemicals and risk getting food borne illnesses.

The garden was going good, the chickens are happy and we are happy. That is, until we got a letter from the Augusta County Community Development center saying that a neighboring property owner complained about our four chickens and that we are in violation of Augusta County Code for backyard chickens.

We looked at the code and sure enough, we were in violation. The code says we need to get a permit. We have no problem with that!

The problem is, our property adjoins the same property that filed the complaint to begin with and the code requires that this property owner be given an opportunity to object. They can object for any reason or no reason at all.

Since when does our food security fall at the mercy of adjoining property owners?

One of our neighbors has 0.8 acres of land zone general agriculture. Augusta County Community Development told us they can have 100 chickens. But we are zone “rural” residential, and we can only have four chickens, but we need a permit and essentially permission from our neighbors.

We can have one cow, five goats, five sheep and 100 meat rabbits in the front yard with no permit being needed and no permission from adjoining property owners, but we can’t have four cute little chickens for eggs.

Anyone with an acre or more should be exempt from the backyard chicken ordinance and no one should be at the mercy of their neighbor to procure food.

Augusta County Community development says they will seek a court order and we could get incarcerated if we do not comply. All this for four chickens to help feed my family? It’s not a lot of eggs, but any little bit does help.

This ordinance is unfair, is broken and promotes inequality in Augusta County. This needs to be changed immediately.

We are fighting back. We are keeping our chickens.

James Burnett

Augusta County