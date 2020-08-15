Letter: Believing all lives matter begins with saying Black lives matter

A Black Lives Matter sign outside of a church was recently vandalized.
Although fellowship property was damaged, the silence of ”good people” is deafening. Refusing to support the truth — that Black lives matter, these same people would lose it if a baby Jesus in their nativities was vandalized while fully aware that he was not born in December, not a Christian, not Caucasian, nor visited by kings at birth.
Black lives matter doesn’t mean others don’t. It’s a reminder of what should be but isn’t. If you believe that all lives matter (but not black lives matter) your problem is with the word “black.” No matter how many “black friends” or biracial grandchildren you have, brown skin bothers you.
Congregations preach diversity but want their people of color as homogenous and agreeable as website cover photos, decidedly unaffected by their unique lived experiences outside of the occasional exotic fellowship meal addition. If pastors or churchgoers can’t say Black lives matter but take a tithe or hand in prayer from a Black life, then their acceptance and advocacy are counterfeit.
Those withholding support of Black lives would’ve been silent as churches burned, posed for photos under Black bodies swinging from trees or winked at mobs screaming at Black children headed to school.
Silence is violence.
Trust and believe there’s something about you that someone else cannot wait to deface with a marker. Give them time, they will get to you; because until Black lives matter, none will.
Adrienne Young
Waynesboro
