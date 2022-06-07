Letter: Ben Cline has proven track record of standing up for law enforcement

Over the past several years, this country has seen attacks on law enforcement officers, from attempts to defund them, to outright condemnation of them in the performance of their duties.

Although there are always a few bad apples, it’s simply not enough to condemn the law enforcement community as a whole. And this is where Congressman Ben Cline has stepped up in a big way.

As a former Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Rockingham County, Cline has stood shoulder to shoulder on the front lines with our local police officers, and he has witnessed first-hand their selflessness and their daily sacrifices that they make. His experience has informed his worldview that our police are heroes that deserve our respect and support.

Cline has sponsored legislation to increase the penalty for assaulting law enforcement Officers, legislation to increase hazard pay for federal law enforcement officers and bills to ensure our local agencies have the funding for the essential equipment and training they need to keep our community safe and go home every night to their families. And, he has strongly opposed the reckless and foolish efforts by Democrats to defund the police.

If you value law enforcement, show them your support by voting for Ben Cline in the June 21 primary.

Dwight Williams

Waynesboro

