Letter: Ben Cline is not a responsible leader

Unfortunately, rejecting the results of the November election by some congressmen probably encouraged those who violently attacked the Capitol building Jan. 6.

They may have been afraid of voters who believed misinformation. But congressmen are elected to discern what is true and then to inform and lead their constituents. Sadly, our own representative, Ben Cline, may not be capable of this responsibility of leadership.

Steve Howlett

Waynesboro

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com or mail a letter to The News Virginian, P.O. Box 1027, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Letters have a 350-word limit. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.