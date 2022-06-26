Letter: Ben Cline is the best person to represent the 6th District

Recently, we witnessed the results of the 6th District Republican primary, where Congressman Ben Cline, R-Lexington, defeated challenger Merritt Hale.

While Cline will now move on to the November 2022 general election as the Republican Party nominee, it is important that conservatives rally behind him to ensure that he wins his third term in Congress in November. Remember, early voting begins Sept. 23.

A second thing was also witnessed by Republicans that was quite appalling. Jennifer Lewis, who is the Democratic Party nominee for Congress, was seen on social media encouraging her fellow Democrats to vote in the Republican primary. While this is not illegal to do, since Virginia is an open primary state, it is immoral and unAmerican, nonetheless.

Lewis, who has yet to actually win an election, encouraged her fellow Democrats to vote for Hale, clearly in an attempt to throw the primary. A case can be made that this is similar to stealing an election, something of which Lewis publicly bashed conservatives over regarding the 2020 presidential election. It can also possibly be tampering with a Republican election, much like what she and her party claimed the Russians did in the 2016 presidential election.

Again, her actions were not illegal, but that doesn’t make it moral or right. Lewis' actions suggest she is more concerned about the future of her campaign rather than doing what is ethical and right for the 6th District. The bottomline is if your party doesn't have a primary, then do the right thing and stay out of the other party's primary.

The right choice to represent us in Congress is not someone who encourages supporters to report their neighbors to police or FBI over Jan. 6, nor someone who attempts to steal or tamper with an election. The right choice is someone who is level headed, wins elections fairly, and treats all constituents equally. The right choice is Cline.

Dwight Williams

Waynesboro

