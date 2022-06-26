Letter: Ben Cline should represent all voters and not just his base

I am gravely disappointed that Congressman Ben Cline, R-Lexington, wouldn’t support the Protecting our Kids Act. None of the language in there would be an assault on or degradation of citizens' Constitutional rights, as the GOP insists.

I am tired of Cline's manipulation of words solely to provide fodder for stoking his perceived base in lieu of legislating for all of the citizens he represents. We need more frank honesty and humanity in the seat Cline currently occupies.

Eric Patterson

Weyers Cave

