Letter: Ben Cline sides with Russia against U.S.

So, Ben Cline is now in the same camp as Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene?
Out of all the congressional representatives, 18 Republicans voted against allowing Sweden and Finland into NATO. They voted with Russian President Vladimir Putin against U.S. interests. I never expected Cline to sink this low, and I did not have a good opinion of him before.
Is this what Virginia Republicans want in a representative? Are they paying attention?
Nancy Pyle
Staunton
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.