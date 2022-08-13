Letter: Ben Cline's voting record, or lack thereof, speaks for itself

When you’re sitting in traffic on Interstate 64, ask yourself why our congressman, Ben Cline, voted against the infrastructure bill.

If you are a senior, ask why Cline voted against letting Medicare negotiate drug prices.

If you are a parent of young children, ask why Cline voted against affordable childcare.

If you purchase your health insurance through an insurance exchange, ask why he voted against continuing subsidies to help families pay for health insurance.

If you are a college student, ask why he opposes reducing student debt.

If you are concerned about the national deficit, ask why he voted again cutting the deficit by $300 billion.

If you believe everyone should pay their taxes, ask why Cline voted against the minimum 15% corporate tax.

If you are a farmer and know from experience that climate change is real and affects your livelihood, ask why Cline voted against legislation to reduce climate change.

If you are concerned about election integrity and the possibility of election fraud, ask why he voted against legislation to address these problems.

If you believe in a strong America, ask why Cline voted against the National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military. And in light of the Uvalde School shooting, ask why he voted against creating a position to coordinate the activities of law enforcement when there is an active shooter alert.

They say you can tell a lot about a person by the way they treat animals. So why did Cline refuse to support a bill to reduce use of animals in lab testing when other valid tests are available?

Cline's voting record, or lack thereof, speaks for itself. If you are a taxpayer, ask why we pay his salary considering that he doesn’t do anything to represent his country, his voting district and his constituents.

David Colton

Waynesboro