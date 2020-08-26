Letter: Best way to make sure vote is counted is to cast ballot in person

Except for a few allowances like absentee voting, going to the polls and personally casting our votes is the accepted and most accurate way.
You go to the table, show an ID to confirm you are registered, then continue to the booth and cast your vote. The next step is approved officials or computers tabulate said votes and they are applied to the correct person, bill, or other situation.
Voting by mail is a whole other thing being complicated by various steps both by machines and humans.
You receive your ballot, mark your choices than deposit said ballot in a mail box or perhaps give it to a mail carrier.
From that point your ballot goes through many other steps. All these pieces of mail, including the daily normal amount of envelopes must be sorted by zip code then finally bagged for individual trucks/carriers to be distributed. Ballots go to the Board of Elections.
Mailing a letter to Aunt Millie in Michigan or a package to a granddaughter in Oregon might get lost in the shuffle, however, it really does not have the importance of an election vote. Although the lost letter or the lost or damaged package can be replaced, that option does not include a mail-in vote.
I am not saying the United States Postal Service does a poor job. In fact, for the amount of pieces sent each and every day, it does a phenomenal job.
However, adding the human factor in this process along with the fact the individual vote must be approved at the end of said process before it can be counted, this can well lead to many rejected ballots because of a lack of a required signature or other info that does not agree with the voting records.
If you are worried about the virus then by all means, follow the approved steps to stay safe.
The important thing here is that your vote gets counted correctly.
God bless America and President Donald Trump.
Tom McDonald
Waynesboro
