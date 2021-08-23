Letter: Biden must be held accounable for Afghanistan

In my opinion, we should never have gone into Afghanistan in the first place.
We have never succeeded at nation building, as it simply isn’t in our national skill set to create a democracy from assorted tribes of primitive people who have never heard the word and have no value for individual freedoms.
Afghanistan hardly qualifies as a country anyway, as it is pieced together from various tracts of barely usable land, with each dominated by some backward tribe or other, most of which would gladly slit the throats of the other tribes.
Now, the Taliban will run the country according to their version of violent fundamentalist Islamist Sharia Law and push women back into submission and slavery, just as though we were never there. What a terrible waste and travesty this war has been, with so many of our young soldiers losing life and limb over the last 20 years, with about $4 trillion of future U.S. taxpayers’ dollars spent — and for what?
Now, this benighted country will revert to a hotbed of anti-Western jihadist training and we will again have no warning of the next 9/11-like strike on our country.
While we should not have been there, by choosing to suddenly quit Afghanistan with no planning or preparation, President Joe Biden has betrayed not only our maimed and deceased soldiers and their grieving families, but also the thousands of allies and Afghanis who had worked in operations, diplomacy and translating for our forces, risking their lives because they, tragically, believed in the U.S.A.
So, although he tries to blame anyone but himself, as shown in his recent speech, our president has a lot to answer for.
Donald Bretches
Waynesboro
What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please include name, address and phone so we can verify your letter. Unverified letters will not be published.