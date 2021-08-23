Letter: Biden must be held accounable for Afghanistan

In my opinion, we should never have gone into Afghanistan in the first place.

We have never succeeded at nation building, as it simply isn’t in our national skill set to create a democracy from assorted tribes of primitive people who have never heard the word and have no value for individual freedoms.

Afghanistan hardly qualifies as a country anyway, as it is pieced together from various tracts of barely usable land, with each dominated by some backward tribe or other, most of which would gladly slit the throats of the other tribes.

Now, the Taliban will run the country according to their version of violent fundamentalist Islamist Sharia Law and push women back into submission and slavery, just as though we were never there. What a terrible waste and travesty this war has been, with so many of our young soldiers losing life and limb over the last 20 years, with about $4 trillion of future U.S. taxpayers’ dollars spent — and for what?

Now, this benighted country will revert to a hotbed of anti-Western jihadist training and we will again have no warning of the next 9/11-like strike on our country.