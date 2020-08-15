Letter: Black lives matter, but not to Democrats

I am in full agreement that Black lives do matter, but it would appear that their well-being is not as important to Democrats as their vote. I will refer you to the recent statement of presidential candidate Joe Biden when he inferred that you were not Black if you didn’t vote for him. In other words, the Black vote was assumed. He did not have to earn it.
What has the Democratic Party done to earn Black support? Baltimore is rife with crime and homicides, which are increasing. Baltimore is run by Democrats. New York has increased in crime and killings. New York is run by Democrats. Chicago is constantly in the news with their growing number of murders, primarily in the Black community. Chicago is run by Democrats. Minneapolis has an alarming increase in its murder rate. Minneapolis is run by Democrats. Atlanta has experienced riots and murders of Black children no less. Atlanta is run by Democrats. St. Louis has an increase in murders and riots, also run by Democrats.
Why would the Black community continue to put Democratic leadership in place when they have proven themselves so woefulIy inadequate? The list of cities goes on and on and the majority of these great cities are run by Democratic leadership and the majority of the crimes are Black on Black crimes. Unfortunately this goes unreported in the news unless of course it involves a Black child, which is all too often.
Black lives do matter and they matter most in the Black community so BLM needs to first and foremost stop Black on Black crime. There is a biblical statement, “physician, heal thyself," well, BLM needs to separate itself from its radical factions and look within for healing. They need to start a crusade to stop Black on Black crime. The respect BLM desires can be attained, but first it must be earned, not through intimidation and threats but through understanding and solid, strong leadership.
Robert Thompson
Fishersville
