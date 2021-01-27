Letter: Black residents need to get more involved

Waynesboro’s population is over 14% Black. We have the highest percentage of Black people in the Shenandoah Valley.

I want to speak to my fellow Black neighbors and let them know about how much political power they have in this town. If we all turned out for local elections, we would have a say in who runs our city. The city continues to hold their local elections in May because they don’t want us to vote. They only want the “educated” (read: White) sector of the public to vote. They think we are uninformed Black voters, and we should not have a say in how Waynesboro is run.

What I see is a lack of motivation to get out in the community and connect with and educate their constituents. A bill just passed the Virginia Senate, SB 1157, that calls for all local elections to be moved from May to November so that more of us can show up to the polls and have our voice heard. Call our Delegate, John Avoli, and urge him to support this important measure to create equity in our voting process.

To my fellow Black neighbors: Please get involved. Please watch the City Council meetings. Please get your rights restored. Please register to vote. Please vote. This is your community too!

Andrea Jackson

Waynesboro Chapter of Virginia Organizing

Waynesboro

