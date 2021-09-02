Letter: Books will only cost 50 cents at Waynesboro Farmers Market

For several every other Saturdays, the Friends of the Library have had a table (actually three tables) at the Waynesboro Farmers Market. We’ve sold you previously read books — food for the brain while you shop for all the other fresh food at the market — and vintage vinyl records — music to soothe your soul and move your feet.

What could be better?

How about doing it all again but at bargain prices. That’s right. Everything we bring to the market this Saturday (Sept. 4) from 9 a.m. to noon will be on sale for 50 cents per item. Come and browse; buy more without spending more; feel good about the money you do spend going to support your local library.

Velma Ryan

Friends of Library Book Sale Chair

