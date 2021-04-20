Letter: Boycotting is not the same as cancel culture

In reponse to the editorial published Monday, there is a huge difference between cancel culture and boycotting.

Cancel culture is very punitive in nature. It seeks to humiliate and ruin any person or any organization that is not politically correct. Examples are numerous and make headlines daily.

Boycotting is punitive as well, but less so. People who boycott choose to direct their hard-earned dollars elsewhere from people or organizations without intention to bankrupt or humiliate the “transgressors."

Here is an example. When Coca-Cola decided all white employees needed compulsory training to be “less white” I stopped buying their products.

I had zero control over the skin color God assigned me at birth, but I can choose to buy less Coke. Buying less Coke is a boycott. I have no desire to “cancel culture” Coke.

Matt Olcott

Fort Defiance

What do you think? We love to hear from readers. Email us at letters@newsvirginian.com. Please limit letters to 350 words. Letters must contain the author’s full name, address and daytime and evening phone numbers. All letters are subject to editing. The News Virginian prints a selection of letters received. Letters should be the original work of the signatory. Letter writers are asked to supply a list references/citations/documentation for quoted material or claims of fact at time of submission. For accessibility, documentation should come primarily from weblinks. For efficiency, weblinks should go directly to the relevant pages, and for accuracy they should come from reliable and neutral sources.