After reading Anne Lindell’s letter in the paper I realized the “cancel culture” is alive in Waynesboro. Conservatives who do not swallow the anti-Trump propaganda disguised as news on the TV networks have no right to express their views in a newspaper without “fact-checking” by liberals, according to her.
Dr. Fauci and other experts have made mistakes. For example, for several months last winter he accepted the Chinese lies about the origin and prevalence of the pandemic, which put us behind in combating the virus. The “experts” at first told President Trump the death rate could be very high, which thankfully proved to be wrong.
Ms. Lindell mis-quotes Mr. Lilly, who stated, “the death rate has been slowing steadily,” which it has. She wrote as if he said the number of cases is going down, which he did not.
Then she claims Trump followers’ actions filled hospitals. I saw on TV Saturday hordes of people drinking on the streets of several neighborhoods in New York City — few Republicans there. Also Portland has had 42 straight nights of anarchy and Seattle had the disastrous CHOPS. Although the mainstream media rarely reports on it, the large cities run by Democrats have had ongoing large demonstrations and riots since George Floyd’s tragic death, with their mayors refusing to restore order. Apparently Democrats think only Republicans carry the virus and all this mayhem will not spread it.
I think part of the problem is that young people everywhere tend to think that they are invincible and will not catch it.
Every day on TV I see small business owners in Democrat-run states begging to open responsibly because they are going bankrupt. These states expect us taxpayers nationwide to pay their bills because their citizens cannot earn a living.
I disagree with Mr. Lilly about his last line — “no more masks.” When inside public buildings, we can give masks a try. However, Mr. Lilly has the right to make an argument for his opinions. Read the First Amendment — free speech is a treasured American right.
Linda Dickerson
Waynesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.