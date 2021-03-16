Letter: Cancel culture is damaging our rights

My heart was broken for America’s future as I read the letters stating a conservative Christian pastor should not have been allowed to publish his column.

In the United Staes our constitution has the Bill of Rights, which guarantees us freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom of religion. Conservatives and progressives have the right to state their arguments in the public square and let the public make up their own minds. The pastor’s column had no hate in it, despite Ms. Jennifer Lewis’ claims. Disagreement does not mean hate.

Cancel culture is damaging our cherished rights, ruthlessly trying to stamp out everyone else’s right to have a different point of view. Google and Twitter have removed conservative individuals and groups from the internet. For example, Parler accepted conservatives on its platform so Amazon Web Services cancelled the whole multi-million dollar company, leaving conservatives nowhere to go. I heard on TV that Parler finally found someone to host its servers, so hopefully conservatives will once again have an internet platform.