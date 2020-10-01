Letter: Celebrate accomplishments of our first aid crew

Please join us in celebrating the amazing achievements and new happenings at the Waynesboro First Aid Crew!

We will be unveiling a “Heroes Work Here” banner to honor our crew and volunteers on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the First Aid Crew building at 201 W Broad Street. Extra parking is plentiful across the street in the Arch Ave city parking lot. We will hear about recent achievements of our crew and about new equipment that will serve our community. We will be giving a banner to the fire department and will honor the work they’ve been providing our community, especially during a pandemic.

Generous community members and a large donation from Bowman Family Dentistry, PLLC, raised the money for the Hero banners. Money was paid to Converge Local to make the banners but they so graciously donated the money back to the first aid crew to spruce up their outdoor break area. Volunteers built planters so let’s fill it up with plants! We will supply dirt and plants, come ready to put them in the planter and show your appreciation to our amazing first aid crew for all that they do for our community.

Please respect our first responders, who are providing life saving work during a global pandemic, and wear your mask and practice safe social distancing.