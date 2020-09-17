Letter: China, not Trump, is to blame for COVID-19 deaths

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Colton shows his lack of knowledge with his letter on Sept. 14, 2020.

Blaming our great president for the deaths by what I choose to call the “China virus” is pathetic and about the dumbest thing I have heard in a long time.

The people to blame for this whole situation is the Chinese government as it either invented this horrible enemy in its labs and/or when it surfaced waited a long time to announce its existence. This virus is something new that came as a huge surprise to all and nobody, including all the medical experts in the whole world, couldn’t and still can’t come up with the solution to eradicate this sickness.

If Mr. Colton is so smart then why hasn’t he come up with a way to end this serious problem instead of showing his true feelings that in reality he is a nothing but a typical left-wing, unpatriotic, liberal, socialist Democrat and like most Democrats is just looking for any excuse, no matter how wrong, to spew total lies about President Donald Trump.

God bless America and President Trump.

Tom McDonald

Waynesboro