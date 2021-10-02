Letter: Chris Johnson has the skills to improve our community

Chris Johnson is running for the office of Waynesboro City Sheriff and he has my vote. I know his extended family and was first impressed by his strength of character and love of family. He is a loving husband and father who wants the best for his family and community.

A Waynesboro native, Chris graduated from Waynesboro High School and joined the Waynesboro Police Department at 21. After more than seven years on the force, he has demonstrated leadership that has strengthened the department and its officers. A member of the Hostage Negotiation Team, he is also a Field Training Officer. In that capacity he evaluates new recruits interactions on calls, assures safety and works toward performance improvement.

He was recently recognized for saving an 18 year old attempting to take his life. He used crisis intervention skills to deescalate the situation and help the young man to safety. He said he knew the young man had “more life to live.”

The position of Waynesboro City Sheriff has been a long time goal for Chris and he is now prepared to fulfill that role. The youth of Waynesboro can identity with and have respect for Chris. I see his age as a real asset, bridging the gap of two generations. He wants to build relationships with our youth and is excited to serve as an example of young men and women who want to attain leadership roles.