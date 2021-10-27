Letter: Chris Runion has the experience we need in Richmond

Over 30 years of public service I have worked with many candidates and elected officials. I have been extremely pleased with our Republican Del. Chris Runion. Chris had my wholehearted support and endorsement in 2019 and will for re-election again this year.

It has been my honor to work with Chris over the past two years, and I am proud to call him my delegate. Chris Runion has the experience we need in Richmond. He listens to his constituents and works hard on their behalf every day, and actively supports the Shenandoah Valley’s conservative family values. He has demonstrated this time and again in his work in the district and Richmond.

Our Clerk of Court Office was faced with a challenge for those applying for Concealed Handgun Permits, and who had taken online training, but because of the pandemic could not get their applications processed before December 31, when the law changed allowing only in person training. Chris worked to solve that problem for his constituents, and introduced House Bill 2310, which was signed into law, and took effect to grandfather those caught by the pandemic. In Augusta County we had 115 individuals who directly benefited from Delegate Runion’s hard work.