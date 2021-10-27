Letter: Christopher Johnson Jr. is the right man for the job

I believe Christopher Johnson Jr. is the right man at the right time to earn the privilege of serving the citizens of Waynesboro as city sheriff.

I met Chris during the summer of 2015 through a mutual friend and I quickly noticed he was an outing going and non-judgemental man.

By the summer of 2016 I changed law enforcement agencies and returned to the Waynesboro Police Department where I worked closely with Chris for the next four years. I was able to observe the manner which Chris conducted himself which was honest and trustworthy and soon after we became very good friends. I watched Chris grow as an officer completing various trainings at the police academy and earning several important certifications. Chris and I handled many calls for service together and I was always impressed with how many citizens of Waynesboro Chris knew.