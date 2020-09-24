Letter: Citizens Review Board will only increase distrust

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The proposed Citizens Review Board is another attempt by a disgruntled group to undermine the integrity of the Waynesboro Police Department.

The whole country is in chaos and police everywhere are under scrutiny. They are the most maligned of all public servants doing a job most of us wouldn’t be capeable of doing.

A review board will only add stress and increase distrust for our system of laws and consequences. To enlist a board of citizens with no training in police enforcement to decide who and what constitutes arbitration is no solution; rather, every department has a superior officer to whom one can go.

Living in Waynesboro for 25 years, my knowledge of the Waynesboro Police Department has been favorable. To inhibit the officers from carrying out their jobs is not in the best interests of our citizens. The solution is what responsible people do, obey the law.

Barbara Bortle

Waynesboro

