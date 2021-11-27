Letter: City and county managers need to do better

“The success of the shelter and its service to the animals in the community is worthy of recognition. The employees and volunteers at the shelter should be honored for their success and dedicated service," Waynesboro city manager Michael Hamp said recently in an area newspaper. "The various rescue, support and advocacy groups in the area are recognized as well. Their contributions and support through the years have been essential to the success of the shelter. "

It was nice of Mr. Hamp to recognize those who have made our local shelter a success. But why did he not reach out to these organizations or the employees for suggestions? Was Mr. Hamp not required to attend team building seminars like most every other employee in the world has? Haven’t most of us had that drilled into our heads that we we must be team players in our jobs?

I hope the two city councils and the board of supervisors understand they are responsible for the hiring of the two city managers and the county administrator. Does the current 97% save rate of Shenandoah Animal Services Center, an open door facility, not mean anything?

Becci Harmon

Swoope

