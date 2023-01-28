Letter: City’s bulk collection policy changing

City’s bulk collection policy changing

The rules are changing for the city’s bulk collection. It was a nice service while it lasted, but I understand that two free pick-ups a year was not financially sustainable. And it’s good that they are giving a grace period and doing “clean up” until March.

That said — one would expect the existing rules about pick-up to apply. However:

Last week my neighbor had people take down 12 hemlocks. Unfortunately, while they took the logs away, they left his yard filled at least a third of the way with branches. Going by the bulk guidelines, “unable to collect debris from total removal of trees or large shrubs,” this would have been his mess to clean up and pay for.

Yet here was the city today, with two front-end loaders, two city pickups, the knuckle boom truck, and at least seven men. Which resulted in their spending over two hours cleaning up debris that was not the homeowner’s but a contractor’s.

Good to know the city is not nearly as short-handed as it put forth and can lend private citizens a hand at the taxpayer’s expense.

In the future, I assume the new bulk hauling rules — up to 12 cubic feet (I estimate my neighbor’s was about 800 cubic feet conservatively) mean what it means.

Unless it doesn’t, and you

know someone who will fix you right up.

I feel sorry for my own lawn/tree guy. He would never leave such a mess after charging grinding, hauling, and tipping fees. It puts him at a disadvantage with bidding when the city underwrites the less responsible.

Greta Hedberg

Waynesboro