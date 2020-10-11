Letter: City should not close railroad crossing

This Wednesday Waynesboro City Council will hold a public hearing to close the railroad crossing at 7th and North Commerce Avenue.
That railroad crossing is being used by approximately 1,100 people per day. This closure apparently is required because the city wants to add a rail crossing into the planned industrial park south of I-64 just west of Delphine Avenue. The railroad requires that three rail crossings be eliminated when a new crossing is added. The 7th Street closing is one of the three required. The others are at Front Royal and the old DuPont site. They own the ground at the rail crossing and apparently can close the ones they want.
This situation is wrong in so many ways. The first being that Waynesboro does not need an industrial park requiring millions to develop the utilities, roads and rail connections. I'm sure that the owners of the mostly empty space on the old DuPont and Dawburn sites could be induced to sell part of their property that is well served by utilities, waste treatment, rail, access to the interstate, internal roads, steam and industrial nitrogen. If we don’t need the industrial park boondoggle, we don’t need the rail crossing there.
Secondly, the public has not been well informed. A 3.25 by 2.25 inch legal notice in very small, difficult to read type hardly informs the 1,100 people per day who will be impacted. I’ll bet not 1 in 100 of them know the crossing will be closed. And what about the access to Wenonah Elementary School? Will people have to use the dilapidated Jack Higgs Bridge or go down North Commerce and make an uncontrolled turn on to the high traffic East Main? A large sign should have been erected at the site announcing the proposed closure thereby completely informing those using the crossing daily.
Lastly, I don’t like the idea that the railroad thinks that they can dictate to the city government what they can and cannot do. The railroad was not elected by anyone. The city council should take immediate action to exercise eminent domain and take the rail crossing land.
John S.R. Lawrence
Waynesboro
