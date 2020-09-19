Letter: Cline has a history of supporting law enforcement officers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several months ago, I met Congressman Ben Cline for the first time in person. I had never had that opportunity before, in any place where I’ve lived previously. Ben is a gracious guy, who is down to earth and doesn’t display arrogance or have a chip on his shoulder, which is unlike so many of our politicians these days. I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Ben personally, and what really stands out to me, given the current state of our country with regards to the rioting and looting, is that he unequivocally has the backs of our law enforcement officers in Virginia.

Congressman Cline previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates as the chairman of the militia, police and public safety committee where he was able to pass legislation to support police officers and Commonwealth attorneys in protecting their communities. His history of prosecuting domestic violence crimes for the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Commonwealth Attorney’s office, to supporting the JUSTICE Act in Congress, makes him the perfect individual to continuing serving as our congressman for the 6th District.