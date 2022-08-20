Letter: Cline’s voting record makes good sense

David Colton’s letter on Aug. 13 criticizing Congressman Ben Cline, R-Lexington, is not much more than than a political ad using deliberate misrepresentation of his voting record.

He accused Ben Cline of voting against improving our roads.

What he didn’t say was Ben Cline voted against the Democrats’ massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill last November. Remember the infrastructure bill that only dedicated 6% to roads and bridges? The bill that allocated more to electric cars than roads, bridges, ports, waterways and airports combined? The bill, according to a Texas senator, included “the biggest tax increases in half a century and the largest increase in the welfare state in our lifetime.” This Green New Deal bill is supposed to be paid for with increased corporate taxes, but is projected to add at least $400 billion to the U.S. deficit.

What he didn’t say was who will ultimately pay the price for increased corporate taxes.

What he didn’t explain was why are we recklessly spending and increasing our national deficit when we can’t even pay for Medicare and Social Security now.

He also didn’t tell you that the bill included massive subsidies for Green New Deal companies. So, the rich will be getting richer, at direct taxpayer expense!

Thank you, Ben Cline, for voting against that infrastructure bill back in November. I appreciate your fiscal good sense and accountability to your constituents.

By the way, that monstrous bill passed unfortunately. And I am not holding my breath for any of that 6% to trickle down to fill one pot hole on Interstate 81.

Karen Coleman

Waynesboro